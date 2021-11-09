Ruder Finn-owned RF Thunder expands across India

RF Thunder, a creative consultancy launched within Ruder Finn, is expanding its operations outside of China. Following the announcement of its launch in India in August this year, the consultancy will be opening three new offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore and will plan to launch a Singapore office in 2022.

Led by EVP Suvir Paul, RF Thunder’s India operations will integrate traditional PR with digital marketing and technological development across earned, owned, shared and paid platforms. Paul will be supported by Proteek Dey, head of digital, who is responsible for creating a RF Thunder digital hub.

The consultancy provides a range of integrated comms services, including digital strategy, market analysis, content creation and reputation management across the lifestyle, corporate, healthcare and technology sectors.

Meanwhile, in China, Gao Ming has been appointed managing director of RF Thunder. He will be responsible for the consultancy’s overall operations and business development in China and will continue his current role as SVP, managing director of luxury practice, Greater China. He has been a key player in Ruder Finn’s luxury practise, advising clients such as Richemont, LVMH, Hermes and L’Oréal.

Elan Shou, Ruder Finn’s Asia CEO, said: “In Greater China, Gao Ming is a highly experienced communications expert and recognised as one of the most influential opinion leaders.”