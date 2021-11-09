Blue Lozenge appoints three and wins NHS and health-tech clients

Blue Lozenge, founded in April by former NHS Digital comms chief Rachel Royall, has appointed Aysha Awan to lead its PR and media operation and George London in a consultancy capacity to help shape its digital and social offer.

The agency has also appointed Lalah-Simone Springer as an account manager.

NHS and health-tech clients

Royall, Blue Lozenge's managing director, told PRWeek the agency had been working closely with NHS Integrated Care Systems in Devon and Cornwall and in North East London.

It is providing them with strategic comms support in the areas of “complex workforce issues”, digital transformation and the comms around sharing patients’ data.

In addition, Blue Lozenge is providing Public Health Wales with leadership and evaluation support.

Royall said the agency had also acquired clients that work with the NHS to provide it with digital health services, including software provider Allocate, heathcare patient review site iWantGreatCare, and healthcare equipment giant Alliance Healthcare.

Appointments

Aysha Awan

Awan has 20 years’ experience in comms, PR and fundraising and has worked in education, the arts and the NHS.

She worked for NHS England for five years in a variety of roles, including media manager during the service's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2018.

Awan has also held senior comms roles with non-profit organisations including the British Asian Trust, the Salvation Army and the British Lung Foundation.

She joins Blue Lozenge from the Florence Nightingale Foundation, where she was its director of comms and worked to raise the charity’s media profile with national broadcasters and print media.

George London

London is a digital comms and marketing strategist.

He worked at NHS Digital for nearly six years, during Royall’s tenure as its comms chief, and was its social and digital media lead.

More recently, London worked for BCW Global’s healthcare practice, on digital campaigns for multinational clients in the pharma and wellness sectors.

Lalah-Simone Springer

Springer is a former health and technology journalist and has worked on the BBC’s Click, podcasts for The Guardian, and specialist health titles Pulse and Nursing in Practice.

She also previously worked at NHS Digital in a senior social and digital role and was recently marketing and campaigns executive at the London College of Fashion.

The year ahead

Commenting on the appointments and the future of Blue Lozenge, Royall told PRWeek: “Our real strength is our ability to navigate the health and care system and to implement integrated campaigns, so it was important for me that I build a team that are experienced and can hit the ground running.

She added: “With Lalah, Aysha and George we have exactly that, with lots of creativity and super-smart thinking, too. In the new year we’ll be working on some complex NHS projects and building our digital health client base too, so it’s exciting times.”

