British Airways hires W Communications for US PR

W will work with the airline to support its efforts to bring passengers back to flying following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Marking the end of 604 days of restrictions this week, W collaborated with photographer Chris Floyd to celebrate the resumption of flights and long-awaited reunions for family and friends as the US reopened its borders to UK visitors.

The news marks something of a US re-start for the agency, which opened its first transatlantic office virtually in January. W’s ‘Little London’ US hub, now to be physically located in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York, is led by W board director and senior vice-president North America, Gemma McAloon. A team of three full-time employees are already working as part of W’s US business.

McAloon said: “Despite the challenges faced when setting up in the US during the pandemic, our ambition remains to support British brands in the market using our award-winning creativity, market knowledge and British sensibilities. When we first explored the move stateside, British Airways was the client we aspired to work with and we’re thrilled to be selected as its partner as it navigates the crucial months ahead for the industry.”

Warren Johnson, founder and chairman of W Communications, said: “The world is opening up again and with it, opportunities to broaden our horizons and bring our award-winning work to all four corners of the globe. We’ve been in the US only six months and are growing fast. We have some fantastic brands under our belt, which is a testament to the spectrum of our capabilities, creativity and drive to guide British brands into the hearts and minds of US consumers.

“We’ve worked with British Airways before and cannot wait to get started with this exciting global brief. As an agency, we’re at the vanguard of international travel and leisure and perfectly positioned to help BA restart its famous transatlantic routes. We’re honoured to have the UK’s flag carrier back on our roster as global travel returns to its place in our lives.”

Victoria Madden, head of global PR & social media for British Airways, said: “This is the second brief we have awarded to W, who have shown incredible creativity and commitment to delivering results. Our work previously with W focused on the UK market, but we are delighted to now be working with them in the US to mark one of the most important moments for British Airways in the past two years.”

The US opening means W now has offices in London (serving EMEA), New York (serving North America) and Singapore (serving APAC).

Earlier this year, BA appointed Lisa Tremble as its new corporate affairs director. The airline won the In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector) award at the PRWeek UK Awards last month.