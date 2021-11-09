Common Industry names managing director

Charlotte Nathan was head of PR at Bulb before moving to will-writing service Farewill as interim head of PR. More recently, she was head of brand and comms at Field, the business set up by Amit Gudka – who also co-founded Blub – to accelerate the rollout of renewable infrastructure needed to reach net zero.

Nathan earlier spent seven years at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, rising to associate director.

As managing director of Common Industry, Nathan will report to chief executive Liam Fay-Fright and join the firm's senior leadership team alongside strategy partner Simon Robertson.

Joining Nathan, Kiki Drake-Brockman has been appointed as agency and culture lead. Formerly HR manager at Anomaly UK, she will report to the new managing director, focusing on talent acquisition and HR as the agency continues to expand its teams.

The appointments follow a year of double-digit growth for Common Industry, which was founded seven years ago and targets 'challenger' businesses as clients.

Fay-Fright said: “Common Industry is built to challenge a market of tactically led PR – we’re driven by the desire to create best-in-class strategic work that drives genuine business success for challenger clients. We, like our clients, want to make a meaningful, long-term impact to our society and culture.

“Finding an MD who talks the language of startup, can work with agility and pace, and still maintain an uncompromising attitude to quality was hard. But we knew Charlotte had the chops as soon as we met her. Smart and human, but uncompromising in her belief that strategically led work can make a real impact to challenger businesses that are growing at pace. She’s a real find and we’re thrilled to have her guide us through a period of fast growth for the agency.”

Nathan said: “Having been a client, there’s a real need for a strategically led agency with the model, expertise and creativity needed to work with fast-growth businesses. I’m excited to be on board as we enter a phase of fast growth ourselves, continuing to help our clients disrupt their industries with genuinely challenging communications.”