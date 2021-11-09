3 Monkeys Zeno forms Chorus creative team

Senior leadership of the new team includes 3MZ creative head Stuart Yeardsley, who steps into the role of executive creative director. Ex-Grey New York group strategy director John Lynch will lead the planning function, while the agency’s digital and innovation offering will continue to be led by Rob Stone. Yeardsley, Lynch and Stone will report to 3MZ managing director Jo Patterson.

Michael Sheen transfers from 3MZ’s brand practice to become creative director, alongside ex-Publicis and We Are Social creative duo Josh Cunningham and Victoria Lench. Copywriter and art director Alice Burden and Phillip Laskaris, graduates of the School of Communication Arts, complete a creative team of six.

Adding to 3MZ’s digital reach is creative digital strategist Matt Christensen, who joins from Cow. He will work on key clients including Lenovo and Campari Group.

Other senior members of the practice include editorial director and ex-Daily Mail journalist Richard Price; Elise Pearce, associate director digital; and lead designer James Hamilton Martin. Hayley Stephens Shaw has been promoted to lead influencer strategist, Stacey Goebel to mid-weight designer and Josh Chatland to senior data & analytics strategist.

3MZ - which is Zeno's UK business, formed in 2016 from the merger of 3 Monkeys and Edelman sister agency Zeno - said Chorus will form part of the group’s global creative capability. The plan is to deliver strategic, creative and digital services including planning & insights, data & analytics, creative development and content creation, social media curation and digital innovation.

Chorus will work across the agency’s UK client portfolio including Campari Group, Budweiser Brewing Group and Kerry Foods - as well as global clients Lenovo and Zoom, among others.

Yeardsley said: “We believe in generating ideas born from insight, baked in cultural goodness that can live anywhere. With Chorus we’re bringing together many different voices to create work that people want to turn on and turn up again and again.

"We’re future proofing our heritage of creative bravery with a collective of the best and brightest.”

3MZ has been a School of Communications Arts partner since 2019 with the aim to foster ‘earned-first’ thinking in the next generation of creatives. Last year, the agency said it doubled its financial support of the school, introducing a fellowship to help non-university educated minority ethnic students attend a new online, year-long course during COVID-19.

It also provides input via PR masterclasses and creative assignments as well as offering mentorship. Most recently, 3MZ ran a creative competition to showcase career opportunities in the PR industry to year 12 students at the St David The Apostle School and Sixth Form College in Peckham. Three winners will intern at the agency’s Soho office later this month.