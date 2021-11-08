Finn Partners acquires luxury travel firms Hawkins International and Maverick Creative

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired Hawkins International PR, a boutique luxury travel and hospitality agency.

As part of the deal, Finn Partners has also acquired Maverick Creative, a 10-person Hawkins affiliate agency that specializes in creative communications for travel and lifestyle clients.

Maverick will keep its current branding and continued operations under MD Catherine Colford, while expanding to the U.K.

Jennifer Hawkins, founder and CEO of Hawkins International PR, will join Finn Partners as managing partner of luxury travel and become part of the agency’s global travel practice leadership team.

While other agencies may be pulling focus from the travel sector amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Finn Partners founding managing partner and CEO Peter Finn said the agency is moving in the opposite direction.

"I think we're already seeing strong rebound in the travel sector and there's a lot of pent up demand," Finn said, adding that travel and hospitality is one of the agency's three largest global practices. The other two are health and tech.

Hawkins specializes in providing consumer and trade media relations, media intelligence, trendspotting, content development and storytelling, brand partnerships and more to its luxury travel and hospitality brands.

Current Hawkins clients include Montage International, Inspirato, Dorchester Collection, Seabourn Cruise Line, onefinestay, Gstaad Palace, Wilderness Safaris, Palmaïa - The House of AïA, Living Vehicle, The Dolder Grand, The Sono Collection and Tradewind Aviation.

Hawkins' reputation working with top luxury hotel and resort brands was a big draw for Finn.

"Their expertise within the luxury travel sector will complement our experience with large travel brands and leading destinations around the world," he said.

Hawkins was drawn to Finn Partners as a place for entrepreneurs to continue growing their businesses.

"This is an opportunity for our businesses to bolt onto a global powerhouse that is already shored up and invested in travel, but they're not building something new." Hawkins said. "We're instead able to amplify what we already do and hopefully amplify and compliment what [Peter Finn’s] already built in the travel sector."

The Hawkins team will transition to the Finn brand name over time. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of Hawkins and Maverick, Finn's travel practice will reach more than $20 million in revenue with more than 150 employees serving clients across three continents.

The Hawkins acquisition is the latest in a string of strategic moves by Finn to grow its travel and hospitality offering. Earlier this month, Finn acquired Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group.

Finn Partners has been on an acquisition tear this year, buying U.K.-based healthcare consultancy InHealth Communications, tech-focused shop Barokas Communications, health tech communications firm Agency Ten22 and London-based digital marketing shop MintTwist. In May, Finn Partners bought back the minority investment that Stagwell Group had in the firm.