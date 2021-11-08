Gopuff brings on directors of corporate comms and internal comms

NEW YORK: Gopuff has recruited Mallory Weinberg, former MD at Finsbury Glover Hering, to be director of corporate communications; and Jillian Wells, former executive director of internal comms at E-Trade, as director of internal comms.

Based in New York City, both Weinberg and Wells report to Eva Behrend, Gopuff’s VP of comms. Weinberg’s duties include leading corporate communications in-house, advancing Gopuff’s business narrative and raising the company’s profile and the visibility of key executives. Weinberg stated that she’ll also focus on creating and executing strategic communications programs for the media and influencers.

Both started in the newly created roles on October 18. The Philadelphia headquartered service company, which delivers food and goods in 30 minutes or less, officially launched in New York City two days later.

Finsbury Glover Hering is Gopuff’s agency of record and Weinberg will continue to work closely with her former colleagues. The firm noted that it has covered all of Weinberg’s prior accounts with team members.

Finsbury Glover Hering recently confirmed its merger with Sard Verbinnen, in a deal that values the combined business at $917 million. FGH was formed this year after the merger of WPP agencies Finsbury, Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener. Finsbury and Hering Schuppener began a partnership in 2016 and were joined by Glover Park the following year.

Weinberg started at Finsbury in June 2015, following seven years working in corporate communications at Time Warner. She began her career at Rubenstein.

Wells is leading internal communications across Gopuff's global workforce. She plans to develop and implement channels and programming to inform employees about the company’s priorities in business and culture.

She previously worked at E-trade for more than eight years. The electronic trading platform did not respond to a request for comment.

Wells’ experience also includes comms roles at the Associated Press, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Medical Association of Georgia.

Weinberg and Wells’ appointments come after Erica Matthews joined Gopuff as VP of strategic development in August. Matthews was previously Alibaba’s head of international corporate communications for the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Africa. Justine Chao, who has been at Alibaba for over 12 years, took on Matthews’ former duties at the multinational and e-commerce and tech company.

Founded in 2013 by Drexel University students Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, Gopuff now operates in more than 500 micro-fulfillment centers and retail locations, delivering to customers across North America and Europe. In July 2021, it raised $1 billion in a Series H round that valued the company $15 billion.