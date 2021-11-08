More than six out of seven respondents (87%) to the 2021 PRWeek/Cision Global Comms Report survey say the C-suite has sought the counsel of comms more in the past year than ever before. Meanwhile, 91% of those same professionals agree that “not only do [PR] pros have to be strong communicators, they have to be strong data analysts.”
With those two findings, which are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the data revealed in this year’s report, it is clear that comms is a main player at the most important tables and that its acuity with data, technology and tools is the key to maintaining – and growing – that position.
This eBook, Paying – and Earning – Attention, serves as a status report on how the profession is performing in myriad key areas and countries, including the U.S.; Canada; U.K.; France; Germany; Sweden and China (including Hong Kong). Additionally, it is a guide into the tactics and talents needed to succeed today – and tomorrow – in the ways that matter most.
