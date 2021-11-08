Taylor Herring moves into ad space with Bounty Return Scheme campaign

While the humble Brussels sprout may be used to its seasonal humiliation, recent research puts Mars' coconut-filled chocolate bar on a similarly low footing, thus inspiring the creative team at Taylor Herring to depict the sweet's sad status in a Bounty Return Scheme ad.

The spot follows the story of 'The Lonely Bounty' – an unwanted item from the Celebrations assortment of miniature chocolate bars that struggles to find love at Christmas.

It opens with Bounty unable to find a dating match online among the endless "Bounty boycotters" and follows the antihero in a series of flashback scenes – alone at the disco, stood up for a date and having a pity party while wearing pink slippers – which aim to tug at the heart strings of even the most seasoned Bounty-basher.

In the spot, which is set to a poignant seasonal soundtrack, Bounty finally finds his true love amid an avalanche of traditional holiday advertising conventions – with nods to John Lewis ads and the films Love Actually and Bridget Jones's Diary.

Taylor Herring devised, scripted and directed the ad spot, which was produced and edited by its production division, St Marks Studios. A bespoke musical rendition of In the Bleak Midwinter was written and performed by Taylor Herring’s creative director, Lora Martyr.

Cemre Cudal, Mars Wrigley’s head of Christmas, said: “Our film highlights a love affair between two outsiders – Bounty and Sprout. The unlikeliest of couples but, nonetheless, a love for the ages. I defy anyone not to fall in love with Bounty after they watch this heart-breaking film. And if, after all that, you still can’t bring yourself to love a Bounty this Christmas, we’ll take them back as part of our Bounty Return Scheme in January."

'The Lonely Bounty' was commissioned following research that revealed Bounty is the most unloved in a pack of Celebrations with over half (52 per cent) of respondents claiming it is their least favourite chocolate. The research also found that this dislike of Bounty bars is most prevalent among Brits aged 18-24, 44 per cent of whom chose it last – the Maltesers Teasers being top pick, with 63 per cent selecting it first.

In the poll of 2,000 British adults, commissioned by Celebrations, just under one-third (32 per cent) admitted they throw away unwanted chocolates. The research also highlighted their disdain for the Brussels sprout, with 43 per cent saying they dislike the festive staple.

While it is unclear whether he took part in the original poll, Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis took to Twitter to echo his backing for the Maltesers Teasers as the top choice – with Bounty again trailing in last place. Nevertheless, consumer journalist Harry Wallop was on hand to wade into the fray, admonishing Lewis and describing the Bounty as “one of the stars of a Celebration tub”.

WARNING: Possibly controversial content!



There was a box of Celebrations on @itvMLshow set yesterday. I ranked them in preference order, nearest best (the Maltese). Gaps are significant, indicating a gulf between it and the preceding one.



This is my view. I can't be swayed! pic.twitter.com/OBUi4zIzE3 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 5, 2021

In light of the controversy, Mars Wrigley is, for the first time, offering to take back unwanted Bounty bars from Celebrations tubs and swap them for Maltesers Teasers, as part of the Bounty Return scheme launching in January 2022.

The scheme will roll out across Co-op locations including Glasgow, London and Manchester from 17 January.