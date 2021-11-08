Espresso picked to promote celebrity-backed subscription meal venture

Boutique agency Espresso was approached directly by My Supper Hero co-founder Jamie Barber and is tasked with launching the brand and the business story, as well as a strategic influencer programme to kickstart the business and create brand awareness.

Award-winning restauranteur Barber loves to cook and has huge banks of recipes to share from his empire, while singer, performer and fellow co-founder Myleen Klass admits to “loving all things food but loathing cooking”.

Lockdown brought the pair together, united via a case of extreme kitchen fatigue which inspired them to launch an initiative to give people everything they need to eat well at home – aside from the humdrum of recipe boxes and run-of-the-mill takeaways.

Stacey Jaffe, co-founder of Espresso, said: "Since launching last February, we have worked with a number of growing businesses, helping to tell their story in various ways to help reach and appeal to their target customer. Our strategic approach for this campaign is to tell the business story to build brand credibility, as well as working closely with our valuable influencer network to provide a first taste of My Supper Hero.

"We believe in a targeted approach and we believe strongly that social media, when used correctly, has the ability to create a long-lasting, powerful impact for a new business."