Sunny Side Up appointed by English sparkling wine brand

Founded by Mike Roberts 25 years ago, the award-winning Ridgeview estate is now led by his daughter Tamara Roberts.

Sunny Side Up's brief covers product PR, brand-building, corporate comms and helping to tell Ridgeview’s sustainability story and future tourism plans.

The agency's appointment adds to its growing premium drinks portfolio, which includes wine brands Villa Maria and Cune.

Ridgeview's head of communications, Mardi Roberts, said: “This felt like an easy decision. From the moment we met Nick and Zoe and their team we felt a strong chemistry. The work they have previously done within the English sparkling wine sector was superb and we’re delighted they can now bring their insight and originality to our brand.”

She added: “What we need to do now is really build our brand and consumer awareness across all platforms and channels. That’s what Sunny Side Up will help us do.”

Sunny Side Up managing director Zoe Ward-Waring said: “The chemistry Mardi describes was exactly mirrored on our side. We love the English sparkling wine sector and have a strong and successful heritage in it; to get to work on a brand with such a strong product at its heart and such a clear sense of purpose for its future is a dream. And it doesn’t hurt to have client meetings in a setting as stunning as the Ridgeview vineyard in Sussex.”