Carousel adds Camp Bestival to line-up of festival clients

Carousel will take charge of Camp Bestival's pre-event publicity and press accreditation, manage the on-site press office, green room and media interviews, and secure post-event coverage and reviews.

Hot on the heels of Camp Bestival Dorset in July 2022, Camp Bestival Shropshire will land in Weston Park in August.

It will feature music acts curated by the festival's co-founder, DJ Rob da Bank, kids’ activities ranging from circus skills workshops to bushcrafts, a supersized dedicated kids’ garden, an eclectic arts programme, and food and drink.

Rob da Bank said: “We are really excited to be working with the Carousel team on not one, but two festivals. We know they’ll be bringing a great deal of experience to Camp Bestival Dorset and Camp Bestival Shropshire and we can’t wait to get cracking. Our new site at Weston Park is exquisitely beautiful – Josie and I couldn’t be happier to have found the perfect home worthy of a second Camp Bestival site. Roll on next year.”

Jen Higgins, joint managing director of Carousel, said: “We’re delighted to take the lead in communicating Camp Bestival’s arrival in Shropshire – this is exciting news! Camp Bestival is the biggest event of the year for thousands of families. We’re well-acquainted with everything it has to offer, having hosted giant experiential events for our brands at the festival on several occasions.

“Camp Bestival is a perfect fit in our roster of family and festival clients. Our award-winning team has already ensured that the festival announcement hit the headlines. After a challenging period for the events industry, we’re more fired up than ever, and confident of delivering brilliant results.”