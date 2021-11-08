Five Campaigns We Liked in October: your winner revealed

An exciting Five Campaigns We Like In October contest was eventually won by Frankie & Benny's 'PJs' campaign, with almost half the votes (49 per cent), backing a stunt offering a free breakfast to anyone who turned up to one of the chain's restaurants in pyjamas.

Paddy Power’s 'Goodbye Mug' came second, with more than 40 per cent of the votes for a giant cup marking the end of the former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley's tumultuous 14-year reign over the football club.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

'Co-op26'

Brands stepping into the serious arena of the COP26 summit for newsjacking purposes are taking a risk, but when Co-op began rebranding its stores ‘Co-op26’ it managed to stay relevant, authentic and on-brand.

SEAT, 'Ibiza Nightclub'

Car manufacturer SEAT converted its new Ibiza model into a one-off mobile nightclub. DJ and reality star Woody Cook was on the decks.

Asda, 'Ready Meal restaurant'



Asda marked the 20th anniversary of its Extra Special meal range last month with a pop-up fine dining ready meal restaurant. The meals were prepared by Asda’s innovation chef Andrew Johnston. Cow PR worked on the campaign.

Frankie & Benny's, 'PJs'



Breakfasts worth up to £10 each were handed out to diners in their pyjamas who shared a picture of their exploits on Instagram tagging #PJsAtFrankies and @frankienbennys. The campaign, from agency Cut the Bull, was picked up across more than 50 titles including LADbible, The Sun, Daily Mirror and The Daily Star.

Paddy Power, 'Goodbye Mug'

Paddy Power bid farewell to former Newcastle United FC owner Mike Ashley with a four-metre tall inflatable Sports Direct mug – emblazoned with the simple message ‘Goodbye Mug’ – outside the club's St James' Park stadium. PR agency Ready10 was behind the campaign.