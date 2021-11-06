All Ears posts $6 million funding round

STOCKHOLM: Spoken media monitoring platform All Ears has raised a $6 million funding round.

This latest investment was led predominantly by Nordic media and software-as-a-service investors. This includes Bonnier Ventures and Alfvén & Didriksson. The Swedish startup has seen turnover growth of 140% in the last year and plans to use the additional funding to expand its presence in the U.S., including opening an office in New York in 2022.

All Ears is a SaaS platform powered by artificial intelligence that allows users to monitor spoken media. The tool can track and analyze everything from audio-first platforms like podcasts, to widely used social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok. It can also comb through content from the past, going back to 2006.

After automatically transcribing mentions, All Ears allows users to play a clip containing the mention directly, overriding the need to comb through chatter to find it. The platform can also provide users with instant alerts on subjects of their choosing, from brand mentions to mentions of their competitors.

All Ears works with global brands including Walmart, Canon and Hertz.