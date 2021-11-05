News

Just Briefly

People moves, account wins and other comms news.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 31 minutes ago

Just Briefly

People moves

NEW YORK

Alison Rudnick has joined ABC News as VP of corporate communications.

Moody's Corporation has named Christine Elliott managing director and head of global corporate affairs. 

The Ferraro Group has promoted Misty Grimmer to VP of public affairs and Latoya Bembry to VP of strategic communications.

LOS ANGELES 

Mia Ammer has departed Paramount as SVP of corporate communications of Paramount Television Studios, Deadline reported

SAN DIEGO

Ford Hutman Media, a life science-focused strategic communications firm, has named Julia Fuller as EVP, effective immediately.

AUSTIN, TX & NEW YORK

Bill C. Smith has joined The Bliss Group as an SVP to lead and build a newly formed media team focusing on paid, earned, shared and owned communications strategy. 

ALBANY, NY

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network has named Michael Davoli as senior New York State government relations director.

Account wins 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

BevCanna has selected international investor relations firm MZ Group to lead financial communications and investor relations. 

ATLANTA

Trevelino/Keller, an integrated PR, marketing and creative agency has been retained by Century Pacific Food.

NEW YORK

The James Beard Foundation has appointed Wagstaff Media & Marketing as its new agency of record. 

CIIC PR has added Curator Hotel & Resort Collection to the agency’s hospitality portfolio following a competitive pitch. 

Evins Communications has been named the communications agency of record for Forbes Travel Guide.

ANNAPOLIS, MD 

Crosby Marketing has won a five-year blanket purchase agreement for an estimated $20 million to provide brand strategy and integrated marketing services to the Peace Corps as its agency of record. 

Other comms news 

NEW YORK 

AM PR Group has acquired Ascend PR, a boutique entertainment, lifestyle and digital media public relations firm owned and operated by Erica Tucker.

PALM BEACH, FL

Kristen Rose Agency has merged with Kreps PR & Marketing, a BrandStar company.

 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Just Briefly

Just Briefly

Sard Verbinnen advises Allbirds on IPO

Sard Verbinnen advises Allbirds on IPO

GSK Consumer Healthcare unbows pharmacist support program

GSK Consumer Healthcare unbows pharmacist support program

This morning's news to know

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Groupon chooses Allison+Partners as PR AOR

Groupon chooses Allison+Partners as PR AOR

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: In the vaccine election, the voting continues

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: In the vaccine election, the voting continues

WPP’s Q3 financials prove PR is on a tear

WPP’s Q3 financials prove PR is on a tear

Microsoft Teams app. Credit: Unsplash

Microsoft and Nike have hopped on the metaverse trend. Are you down with it?

Mixternal communications are here to stay. Is your organization ready?

Mixternal communications are here to stay. Is your organization ready?