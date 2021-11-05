Just Briefly

People moves

NEW YORK

Alison Rudnick has joined ABC News as VP of corporate communications.

Moody's Corporation has named Christine Elliott managing director and head of global corporate affairs.

The Ferraro Group has promoted Misty Grimmer to VP of public affairs and Latoya Bembry to VP of strategic communications.

LOS ANGELES

Mia Ammer has departed Paramount as SVP of corporate communications of Paramount Television Studios, Deadline reported.

SAN DIEGO

Ford Hutman Media, a life science-focused strategic communications firm, has named Julia Fuller as EVP, effective immediately.

AUSTIN, TX & NEW YORK

Bill C. Smith has joined The Bliss Group as an SVP to lead and build a newly formed media team focusing on paid, earned, shared and owned communications strategy.

ALBANY, NY

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network has named Michael Davoli as senior New York State government relations director.

Account wins

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

BevCanna has selected international investor relations firm MZ Group to lead financial communications and investor relations.

ATLANTA

Trevelino/Keller, an integrated PR, marketing and creative agency has been retained by Century Pacific Food.

NEW YORK

The James Beard Foundation has appointed Wagstaff Media & Marketing as its new agency of record.

CIIC PR has added Curator Hotel & Resort Collection to the agency’s hospitality portfolio following a competitive pitch.

Evins Communications has been named the communications agency of record for Forbes Travel Guide.

ANNAPOLIS, MD

Crosby Marketing has won a five-year blanket purchase agreement for an estimated $20 million to provide brand strategy and integrated marketing services to the Peace Corps as its agency of record.

Other comms news

NEW YORK

AM PR Group has acquired Ascend PR, a boutique entertainment, lifestyle and digital media public relations firm owned and operated by Erica Tucker.

PALM BEACH, FL

Kristen Rose Agency has merged with Kreps PR & Marketing, a BrandStar company.