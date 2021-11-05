Milk & Honey PR names first head of corporate affairs and global head of brand

Francesca O’Connor, already a partner in London and previously the company’s head of consumer, extends her remit to global head of brand. Samir Nanji, formerly senior client director steps up as head of corporate affairs. Reporting to founder and CEO Kirsty Leighton, Nanji previously held roles at the Confederation of British Industry, Porter Novelli and Weber Shandwick.

The appointments come as the agency approaches its fifth birthday and looks to step up its international and corporate capabilities. Milk & Honey recently ‘pressed pause’ on its Sydney office, due to recruitment difficulties, but plans to keep expanding globally. It has grown to a team of 40 and made 19 hires this year anticipating further expansion, with five further open roles.

O’Connor said: “Our agency was built around an offer of nurturing reputations of ambitious growth companies. As that offer has evolved over the last four and a half years, we have continued to develop our specialisms through digital, creative, corporate, consumer and now global brand to meet our client's needs.

“As we continue to bring in attractive business and deliver award-winning results, I’m chuffed to be leading our latest expansion on a global level.”

Nanji added: “We're gaining a lot of traction in the industry and only just getting started on the range of services we can provide globally. Companies have never faced such a disruptive and fast-changing operating environment and providing this kind of consultancy will be more crucial than ever.”

On the back of Milk & Honey’s expansion, the agency also recently appointed Ottilie Ratcliffe as partner and creative director and Alexandra Annable as head of diversity, inclusion and belonging.