Lidl predicts what a future Christmas looks like... and it’s scary

Ad features laser knives, Lidl space jumpers and a dog with special powers.

by Arvind Hickman / Added 3 hours ago

Lidl: a Christmas in the future that's wildly different but reassuringly familiar

Christmas in the distant future might take place on the Moon, when immortality is an option, and when households enjoy mod cons like lightsaber carving knives and space-age costumes... but some things remain the same. Namely, Christmas turkeys, and Lidl reassuring customers it is "Big on quality, Lidl on price".

That’s the premise of the German discounter's new Christmas ad, by Karmarama, which takes a tongue-in-cheek look at how a family might celebrate Christmas dinner decades into the future.

The ad starts in the present day, with revellers enjoying a traditional Christmas dinner, cutting up a well-priced turkey and asking Gary how it is living in Spain. So far, so good.

The ad then jumps into a future life on the Moon, where viewers witness an evolution of the traditional Lidl Christmas jumper, a laser-powered turkey knife... and questions about how Gary enjoys living there, on the Moon.

Lastly, and well into the future, the same characters appear for Christmas lunch with the same turkey (incredible how it never changes) more space-aged gizmos, an even crazier Lidl outfit and a much older-looking Gary being asked how life is, living forever.

The new Christmas spot builds on Lidl's 2019 and 2020 "Big on a Christmas you can believe in" campaigns, born of its "Big on" creative framework, which launched in 2019 and was created by Karmarama.

“After a challenging couple of years, the nation wants to look forward not back, which is why we’ve set our lighthearted ad decades in the future. This is a food retailer first at Christmas and we feel Lidl is best placed to take our customers there,” Lidl GB marketing director Claire Farrant said.

Nic Studzinski, chief creative officer at Karmarama, added: “Christmas is full of much-loved, long-standing traditions and, whilst home interiors, fashion trends and technology evolve over time, ultimately we know that there will always be a festive jumper, lots of delicious food and someone trotting out the same old jokes. And at the heart of it, there will always be Lidl.”

The ad premieres on ITV during Coronation Street tonight (Friday, 5 November).

This article first appeared in Campaign.

