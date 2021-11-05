British Airways, Respect the Flame, #WrightysMoChallenge - Campaigns roundup

W, British Airways transatlantic route relaunch

W US won the consumer campaign to relaunch British Airways’ transatlantic route as the US borders finally reopened after 604 days of restrictions. The agency enlisted photographer Chris Floyd to capture ‘the embrace’ of reuniting passengers who had been kept apart for so long.

Above+Beyond, ‘The Good Fire’

Virtual log fire ‘The Good Fire’ is a means for consumers to raise funds for the housing and homelessness charity Shelter from the comfort of their own homes. Created by Above+Beyond, by watching the fire on YouTube - for as little as a minute or all day long – advertising revenue will be generated and donated directly to Shelter.

Burger King, ‘Respect the Flame’

Burger King gave vouchers for free flame-grilled Whoppers to firefighters in all 1,996 fire stations in the UK on Friday 5 November - as a thank you on one of the service’s busiest nights of the year. The campaign concept and social activation was handled by Coolr with media relations managed by Frank. BBH supported on campaign messaging.

Mars Wrigley, ‘Bounty Return Scheme’

In light of recent research highlighting Bounty as the most unloved of all Celebrations chocolates, the creative team at Taylor Herring depicted this sad tale in a new Bounty Return Scheme ad. For the first time, Mars Wrigley is offering to take back unwanted Bounty bars from Celebrations tubs and swap them for Maltesers Teasers, as part of the scheme which is launching across the nation in January 2022.

Gilette and Movember, ‘#WrightysMoChallenge’

Gilette marks its 10th year of partnership with men’s health charity Movember by bringing footballer Ian Wright together with YouTube stars Chunkz and Harry Pinero to grow a Mo as part of #WrightysMoChallenge. A video series will raise funds and awareness and will see Wright coach Chunkz and Pinero through a five-a-side football match, as well as sitting down for insightful interviews about football, fun anecdotes and facial hair.

Visit Iceland, Icelandverse

Iceland is inviting the world to enter the Icelandverse, an immersive video experience that allows people to be present with each other in real-life spaces. The spot allows users to discover Iceland’s surroundings and landscapes in real life, from waterfalls, soothing hot baths, the Northern Lights… and moss.

Papa John’s, ‘Morse Code Kit’

To celebrate its partnership with Call of Duty for the new Vanguard game, Papa John’s and W Communications is offering customers the chance to order their favourite pizza via Morse code. Participants must sign up for the chance to get a complimentary Morse Code Kit and order themselves a free Call of Duty Bundle, including one large pizza, classic side, large drink, and access to bonus in-game items, delivered in a limited-edition pizza box.