Pitch Update: British Airways, eBay, National Trust, Camp Bestival, Genie Drinks and more

W Communications has been appointed as the US PR agency for British Airways following a competitive pitch. W will work with the airline to support its efforts to bring passengers back to flying following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Family festival Camp Bestival has appointed Carousel to publicise its new sister site in Shropshire and to support the original show in Dorset. Camp Bestival Shropshire will land in Weston Park in August 2022, following Camp Bestival Dorset in July 2022.

Creative comms agency Muckle Media has been appointed by the National Trust for Scotland on a retained basis, following a competitive pitch.

eBay UK has hired Coldr, the marketing communications and diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy, as its retained multicultural comms agency partner.

Powerscourt has supported Stelrad Group PLC on the firm’s successful IPO on the London Stock Exchange, which valued the business at £274m. The group, a manufacturer and distributor of steel panel radiators in the UK, began formally trading on the LSE on 10 November.

Triple S Communications, the sport and particularly football-focused PR agency whose clients include Gareth Southgate and Wayne Rooney, has extended its brief with wearable GPS tech brand STATSports to cover the US.

ThomasLloyd Group, the UK Government-backed investor focused on sustainable infrastructure projects in Asia, is working with PR agency Montfort for a planned stock market flotation.

Agency Espresso has been appointed to launch the new venture My Supper Hero - a project jointly-founded by Myleene Klass and Jamie Barber.

Leeds-based PR agency Prohibition has been appointed by Yorkshire brewery Black Sheep as its sole retained consumer agency. The Masham-based brewery has tasked Prohibition to capitalise on the post-lockdown return to the pub and to amplify Black Sheep’s new sponsorship of EFL League Two football club Harrogate Town AFC.

Food, drink, hospitality and travel communications agency Palm has been appointed by soft drinks brand Genie Drinks. Palm is to deliver a PR and influencer marketing campaign to educate consumers on what it said are the health credentials of the Genie Drinks range.

Jargon PR has been appointed by Belgian technology scale-up Qualifio to raise the company's profile via a content-led PR campaign across the international martech, business and technology media.

Hatton Labs has appointed Purple London to handle press and communications for its non-binary clothing line, leading on brand profiling, events strategy and VIP opportunities.

Finn Partners has been appointed to provide corporate public relations services for hospitality group Accor.

Manchester-based PR and comms agency, Refresh, has been appointed by Distology to boost brand awareness and support growth plans. The Stockport-based IT security distributor selected Refresh following a competitive pitch.

Strategic communications consultancy Stand has been appointed by energy project developer Balance Power. Stand will help the Liverpool-based developer roll out solar and battery storage projects, targeting new audiences including landowners, communities, and local authorities.

Grifco PR is to handle UK PR for Amada Colossos, a five-star seafront resort on the Greek island of Rhodes.