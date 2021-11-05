Movers & Shakers: Maitland/AMO, Grayling, 3MZ, Borkowski, Madano, Milk & Honey and more

Maitland/AMO has appointed HSBC comms figure Ryan Kisiel to head Sustain, the agency’s dedicated sustainability practice.

3 Monkeys Zeno (3MZ) has expanded its creative team with the formation of Chorus, a 19-strong collective of strategists, creatives, designers, digital, data, analytics and media specialists. Senior leadership of the new team includes 3MZ creative head Stuart Yeardsley, who steps into the role of executive creative director.

Milk & Honey PR has promoted two members of staff into the newly-created roles of head of corporate affairs and global head of brand.

As Dominic Weeks wraps up four years as head of technology at Madano and moves across the fence to client and zero-emission aircraft specialist ZeroAvia, Jillian Stead arrives from Madano’s Canadian sister company, National, to take over the role. At the same time, Farah Pasha joins the technology team as associate director.

Grayling has appointed Christine Quigley as a director in its public affairs team. Quigley joins from SEC Newgate where she was most recently a director in the company’s advocacy division.

Comms agency Clarity has hired Thomas Cordes as managing director for its Benelux operation, following the retirement of Karin Van Geelen after 17 years of leadership.

Louise Mason-Rutherford is joining Blakeney as a director. She is previously a director at Citigate Dewe Rogerson, a partner at Portland and before that a director at Buchanan.

Lucie Speciale, former general manager for corporate communications at Sony-Europe, has rejoined Borkowski as managing director of the company’s expanding corporate & crisis division.

Charlotte Nathan has been appointed managing director at comms agency Common Industry. Nathan is a former head of PR at green energy challenger Bulb, and worked at Farewill, a start-up will-writing service.

Fledgling healthcare agency Blue Lozenge has appointed three people, including heads of PR and digital, as it celebrates client wins in the NHS and health-tech sector.

NHS Digital has appointed Lorna Branton, its ex-head of media and campaigns, as head of comms for GP data, planning and research.

The PRCA has appointed 3 Monkeys Zeno director Oliver Druttman as its PRCA Crisis Communications Group chair. Druttman has helped to protect organisations like Malaysia Airlines, eBay and Carling from reputational damage in times of crises.

The PRCA has also launched a supportive platform for PR and communications sole practitioners - the Sole Practitioner Peer Network is chaired by Islay O-Hara and Louise Third MBE.

Luxury travel brands communications agency Passaro Publicity has announced the appointments of Emma Cripwell as chairwoman and Tilly Gray as freelance account director. Both are new starters with the company.

Agency Boldspace has relaunched its data and analytics platform, BoldLens, and added three new recruits. Titila Bass joins as a business intelligence analyst, having previously held data roles with British Gas, ANZ and CYBG; Selena Cox joins as a product manager from SaaS-based business Shipamax; and Lauren Stone joins as an account executive, solely working on BoldLens.

Anna Jobling, the youngest associate director in Interel’s history, has left the agency to start a new role as senior public affairs manager at Sainsbury's.

Ballou has announced that Pankaj Amin is joining its board as non-executive director to help the agency work on its growth strategy and consultancy executive training. Currently, Pankaj serves on the board of MUBIC, Enzo Bevande and Turnaround Management Association. Pankaj is also the founder and managing director at SC Ventures.

Wealth management and professional services group Tilney Smith & Williamson has appointed This Is Money financial journalist and editor Adrian Lowery as senior media relations manager to its corporate communications team.