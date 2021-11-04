Groupon chooses Allison+Partners as PR AOR

CHICAGO: Groupon has named Allison+Partners PR AOR.

Allison+Partners will support the company’s brand and corporate positioning that highlight the company's recently expanded local experience offerings and improved customer and merchant relations.

Alison Fitcher, SVP of client service and operations will lead the account, which the agency won after an RFP process.

Fitcher and her team are charged with driving the brand and corporate positioning around Groupon’s new identity as a go-to destination for local experiences. In a statement, Groupon chief communications officer Jennifer Beugelmans credited Allison's "fresh perspectiver and ability to think outside the box."

Allison has drawn national media coverage for key Groupon campaigns this year, including National Black Business Month; Groupon’s partnership with Booksy that makes finding and booking appointments at salons and spas more convenient; Labor Day; and National Women’s Small Business Month.

"With National Black Business Month in particular, we were able to leverage Groupon’s strong data based on consumer behavior to secure coverage showing the increase of consumers spending more on Black-owned businesses in top-tier national outlets like Essence," Fitcher said. "While focusing on those storytelling opportunities, we also immediately dove into planning for Q4 and are looking forward to an exciting next few months with the brand."

Groupon has worked with the same AOR in the EMEA for the past seven years, Brands2Life. There was no incumbent agency on the account won by Allison.

Allison’s global revenue dipped 5.3% to $68.3 million globally last year and dropped 6.1% in the U.S. to $55.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.