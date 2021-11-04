News

Groupon chooses Allison+Partners as PR AOR

The agency will support Groupon's brand and corporate positioning for its new identity as the go-to destination for local experiences.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Groupon chooses Allison+Partners as PR AOR

CHICAGO: Groupon has named Allison+Partners PR AOR. 

Allison+Partners will support the company’s brand and corporate positioning that highlight the company's recently expanded local experience offerings and improved customer and merchant relations. 

Alison Fitcher, SVP of client service and operations will lead the account, which the agency won after an RFP process. 

Fitcher and her team are charged with driving the brand and corporate positioning around Groupon’s new identity as a go-to destination for local experiences. In a statement, Groupon chief communications officer Jennifer Beugelmans credited Allison's "fresh perspectiver and ability to think outside the box."

Allison has drawn national media coverage for key Groupon campaigns this year, including National Black Business Month; Groupon’s partnership with Booksy that makes finding and booking appointments at salons and spas more convenient; Labor Day; and National Women’s Small Business Month.

"With National Black Business Month in particular, we were able to leverage Groupon’s strong data based on consumer behavior to secure coverage showing the increase of consumers spending more on Black-owned businesses in top-tier national outlets like Essence," Fitcher said. "While focusing on those storytelling opportunities, we also immediately dove into planning for Q4 and are looking forward to an exciting next few months with the brand."

Groupon has worked with the same AOR in the EMEA for the past seven years, Brands2Life. There was no incumbent agency on the account won by Allison. 

Allison’s global revenue dipped 5.3% to $68.3 million globally last year and dropped 6.1% in the U.S. to $55.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Groupon chooses Allison+Partners as PR AOR

Groupon chooses Allison+Partners as PR AOR

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: In the vaccine election, the voting continues

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: In the vaccine election, the voting continues

WPP’s Q3 financials prove PR is on a tear

WPP’s Q3 financials prove PR is on a tear

Microsoft Teams app. Credit: Unsplash

Microsoft and Nike have hopped on the metaverse trend. Are you down with it?

Mixternal communications are here to stay. Is your organization ready?

Mixternal communications are here to stay. Is your organization ready?

Investis Digital inks channel partnership with News Direct

Investis Digital inks channel partnership with News Direct

Black podcast audience is an untapped market, according to new research

Black podcast audience is an untapped market, according to new research

Polarization has remained constant during the past year

Polarization has remained constant during the past year

This morning's news to know

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning