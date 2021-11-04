News

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

The studio will bring together 250 creators across the VCCP network.

by Shauna Lewis, Campaign / Added 1 hour ago

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

VCCP has launched content creation studio Girl & Bear, which will bring together 250 "makers" across the VCCP network.

The studio will offer clients content production services across eight markets, including London, New York, Sydney and Shanghai. 

Spanning film, audio, design, print, photographic and digital production, VCCP software dubbed The Pathway will guide clients through media and help create personalized content through the use of data.

The studio will be led by managing director Claire Young, who has overseen production at VCCP London for the past six years, and global head of operations Dan Montalbano, who has been at the head of global operations for the VCCP Group for the past two years.

“For us ‘how’ we make things is just as important as ‘what’ we make for clients." Young said. "I’ve always wanted to reimagine production and creating Girl & Bear has enabled us to supercharge our making offering and evolve the industry model.”

The pair will also be joined by Anthony Austin as executive head of production. Austin developed the production studio at Mother London and Black Sheep Studios at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

“Girl & Bear empowers our makers to have a louder voice within the advertising ecosystem," Austin said. "They are an energetic, highly skilled and passionate bunch, and I’m excited to be joining the team.”

The trio will report to VCCP London chief executive officer Andrew Peake and group chief creative officer Darren Bailes. 

Girl & Bear launches with clients Domino’s, O2, and White Claw.

Working with VCCP Group to achieve B Corp status, the studio will also collaborate with Greenshoot and AdGreen to develop sustainable practices.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: In the vaccine election, the voting continues

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: In the vaccine election, the voting continues

WPP’s Q3 financials prove PR is on a tear

WPP’s Q3 financials prove PR is on a tear

Microsoft Teams app. Credit: Unsplash

Microsoft and Nike have hopped on the metaverse trend. Are you down with it?

Mixternal communications are here to stay. Is your organization ready?

Mixternal communications are here to stay. Is your organization ready?

Investis Digital inks channel partnership with News Direct

Investis Digital inks channel partnership with News Direct

Black podcast audience is an untapped market, according to new research

Black podcast audience is an untapped market, according to new research

Polarization has remained constant during the past year

Polarization has remained constant during the past year

This morning's news to know

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Clients (clockwise from top left): The Goring, Cliveden House, Chewton Glen, Adare Manor

US travel PR firm JPR buys UK agency Sadler & Co