The Romans hires Grayling global growth director

Brazier (pictured) joins as a director and becomes part of the agency's leadership team.

She had worked at Grayling's consumer brands team since 2015, handling clients including British Airways and PokerStars. Most recently, Brazier was tasked with delivering growth and expanding Grayling’s remit with UK and global clients, helping secure global briefs with Badoo, easyJet holidays and Good Catch.

Before that, she worked in-house at travel giant TUI.

Brazier is among a number of recent appointments at the consumer PR agency, joining the likes of creative director Janelle Feliciano from Weber Shandwick - who also joined the leadership team - and Joe Burdon, who arrived from Pitch Marketing Group to co-lead the new sports and entertainment offer.

Former creative director Ottilie Ratcliffe recently moved the other way, joining Milk & Honey PR.

In August, The Romans told PRWeek it had made 24 new hires over the previous 18 months, doubling in size during the period of the pandemic.

Brazier will report to The Romans CEO Joe Mackay-Sinclair, who said: “Clients used to have to choose between hiring a creative agency or hiring an agency with senior bench strength. Why not get an agency that can do both? Kate is a super-connected senior operator and proof that you can have big agency thinking without the dull men in suits. She’s the perfect hire to help shape our continued growth.”

Brazier said: “The Romans has long been on my radar as an agency I would love to work for - delivering one award-winning campaign after another, they are hard to miss! I am so excited to be joining at such a pivotal point in the agency’s growth and being part of the team as they look set to achieve another record year.”

The Romans won a brace at the recent PRWeek UK Awards.