Investis Digital inks channel partnership with News Direct

It’s the latest in a series of deals and partnerships for News Direct.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

LONDON: Global digital communications company Investis Digital has inked a channel partnership with news and content distribution service News Direct.

Via this partnership, Investis Digital clients will be able to more efficiently and cost effectively distribute press releases, while clients using Investis Digital’s Connect.ID Intelligence tool will be able to connect with News Direct’s distribution service, the companies said. They will also have access to News Direct’s new feature, called SimpliFi, that allows for a simpler process when distributing earnings releases. 

SimpliFI allows investor relations professionals to copy and paste earnings content into News Direct’s content studio, without losing control of or sacrificing the security of their data. In addition to the distribution service, users will also be able to access analytics and an Equity Impact Report.

This is the latest in a series of partnerships for News Direct, including with content company Broadry, DS Simon Media, Latinx Newswire, Pop Culture Newswire.

Investis Digital provides digital communications to clients across agencies, using a proprietary approach called Connected Content. News Direct is a news and content distribution service for marketing and comms professionals. It provides an automated platform with flat-rate pricing.

