US travel PR firm JPR buys UK agency Sadler & Co

JPR, founded in the US in 2005, already has a London office, which has been led by UK senior MD Emma Hartland-Mahon for nine years. It says the acquisition of Sadler & Co will double the size of its operation here.

Sarah Richards, Sadler & Co’s MD for the past four years, will maintain her role at the merged agency. The two agencies plan “to slowly integrate” over the next quarter.

Sadler & Co’s clients include Villa d’Este on Lake Como and its sister property, Villa La Massa; Jamaica Inn; Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa; The Three Chimneys, Scotland; Chablé properties in Mexico and luxury travel company, Carrier.

JPR opened its ‘flagship office’ in San Diego in 2005 and has since opened offices in New York, London, Canada, Nashville, Denver, Arizona and Miami. The London office’s clients include luxury hotels such as The Goring, Cliveden House, Chewton Glen, Adare Manor, The Lygon Arms and Château du Grand-Lucé.

JPR’s founding partner Jamie Lynn O’Grady said: “Acquiring Sadler & Co complements our global vision to further elevate our business and seek new and prosperous opportunities for the agency throughout Europe and beyond.”

Sadler & Co’s founder, Ann Sadler, said: “JPR and Sadler & Co share an aligned outlook to company culture, business operations, employee sentiments, client service and loyalty in relationships and leadership. I’m incredibly proud of the successful company we have built for nearly three decades, and look forward to continuing our legacy with JPR.”

The travel PR sector, and particularly hospitality, was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted an accelerated wave of consolidation among agencies in this sector of the industry.