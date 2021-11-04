2021 MEPRA awards finalists announced

More than 88 organisations have been shortlisted to win across 55 categories, making it the group's largest awards yet.

Finalists will be awarded gold, silver or bronze during the MEPRA awards gala on 24 November at Atlantis, the Palm, in Dubai.

Categories include best creative approach during COVID-19, best use of sponsorship, best humanitarian campaign, as well as awards for individuals and teams. To view the full list of finalists, click here.

The awards are open to Middle East agencies, businesses, government organisations, students, academics and non-profits working in communications and entries are judged by a panel of more than 50 local and international industry leaders.

In celebration of MEPRA’s 20th anniversary, this year’s awards will also feature a People’s Choice Best Middle East Campaign within the last two decades, providing the public the opportunity to vote and select an overall winner from ten finalists.

This year's MEPRA Awards has 58 categories, including a people’s choice category to celebrate MEPRA’s 20th anniversary. Voting closes on 11 November.