The PR Week: 11.04.2021: Jack Leslie, Weber Shandwick

Leslie talks about his recently announced plans to step down as chairman at Weber Shandwick, his early political comms work and more.

by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch / Added 2 hours ago

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie.

Podcast topics:

- Leslie talks about his recently announced plans to step down as chairman at Weber Shandwick after more than two decades at the agency, his early political comms work in the U.S. and abroad, his plans for the future and more;

- On narratives, implications, outcomes and strategies of government officials and climate activists during the COP26 climate change summit;

- Highlighting the execs and professionals who comprise PRWeek’s Health Influencer 30: Class of 2021, including Merck comms head Cristal Downing and Moderna chief brand officer Kate Cronin;

- Recapping the PRWeek 40 Under 40 gala, which was celebrated in-person on October 28, and diving into how the honorees this year might change the industry;

- What PR holding companies’ Q3 financials say about where the industry has been and where it’s going, with an eye on StagwellWPP and more;   

- Rounding up the latest merger and acquisition news in the agency and vendor sectors, including Finn PartnersAmulet Capital PartnersTalkWalker and more;   

- How Omnicom is accommodating its New York City employees’ transportation needs with a private bus fleet;

- Recapping Tuesday’s off-year election results, which saw Republican victories in Virginia, a hotly contested governor’s race in New Jersey, Boston electing a historic mayoral candidate and more.

