Abernathy MacGregor launches digital offering

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

NEW YORK: Strategic communications agency Abernathy MacGregor has launched a digital offering. 

The firm will use the offering to support clients across industries and practice areas, reflecting the growing use of and need for digital tools for communications. 

“As core stakeholder groups use digital channels as a primary means to gather, assess and share information, our mission is to deliver both specialized expertise and tailored strategies to shape the conversation and deliver it to those audiences who matter most, and with tangible, measurable results,” said Tom Johnson, CEO of Abernathy MacGregor, in a statement. 

The firm has hired Akeem Anderson to oversee the digital offering as SVP. He will partner with the agency’s research, data and insights team, as well as creative services.

Anderson is joining Abernathy from Brunswick Group, where he was a director, responsible for overseeing digital and social strategy. He has worked with clients across industries and sectors, including consumer, hospitality, energy and non-governmental organizations. 

Anderson will advise Abernathy clients on digital communications across corporate reputation, public affairs and internal comms.

