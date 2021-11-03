Netflix shakes up UK comms team with ex-Freuds hire and senior departures

Settle (pictured) takes the role of vice president, PR, for the UK, heading up the UK film and series publicity teams as well as the UK communications team.

She'll oversee UK PR campaigns and global export of UK-produced series such as The Crown, Sex Education and The Witcher. Her team will also oversee UK PR campaigns for all Netflix's global films, series, documentaries, unscripted shows and kids and family titles. Alongside the publicity work, she will head up UK communications more broadly, overseeing areas such as corporate affairs and executive comms.

Settle will report to Oliver Rawlins, vice president, PR, for EMEA.

Former ITV group comms director Settle joined Freuds in 2011. She headed the agency's media practice and led its work in the UK with Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Working Title, Aardman, BAFTA, and more. More recently she's been a communications consultant and was on Portland's advisory board.

Bennett joined Netflix in 2018 after 10 years at Discovery Communications.

In 2019 he was joined by Zietsman, former head of PR at the Jamie Oliver Group. That same year saw the departure of Sarah Ryan, Netflix corporate communications director for EMEA, who joined tech investment firm Naspers in a new international comms role. Rawlings arrived shortly after in a role that replaced Ryan's, but with a broader remit.