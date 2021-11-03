Hanbury Strategy announces raft of promotions and new hires

Emily Fermor has been promoted to partner, having risen through the ranks after joining Hanbury as an executive in 2017. Fermor sits on the PRCA Public Affairs Board Executive Committee and the Design Museum’s External Affairs Committee. She is a former Liberal Democrat councillor, PPC, and managed the media campaign for Jo Swinson’s successful bid for the Liberal Democrat leadership in 2019.

Iain Carter has also been promoted to partner, having joined the agency in April.

Carter was previously the Conservative Party’s political director leading its communications, research and digital teams, and brings experience of working on three general election campaigns and as a special adviser.

Further promotions include Russell Newton – former senior parliamentary assistant to Dominic Raab MP – who is now a director, while Neil Reilly has moved up to associate director and George Sanderson is promoted to account manager.

The agency has also made a string of new appointments alongside these promotions. Joe Moore has joined as associate director, having previously worked as political adviser to the shadow education secretary. He is joined by Emily Barnes, who has spent the past eight years in consultancy. Former Home Office official Rachel Smedley has joined Hanbury to head up the company’s newly formed Media Monitoring Unit.

Ameet Gill, Hanbury co-founder, said: “It’s been a fantastic year of growth for Hanbury, and these hires and promotions will help ensure we continue to offer first-class client service.

“We are particularly delighted to announce the promotions of Emily Fermor and Iain Carter. Emily has been with us since almost the start of the Hanbury journey, rising from executive to partner and helping lead on some of our highest value clients. Her rise to the top of Hanbury is, I hope, evidence that Hanbury both keeps and nurtures the very best talent. Iain only joined six months ago, but has already made a huge impact, especially when it comes to helping investors navigate an increasingly tricky political backdrop.

“Together, they help expand our top team to give us a platform for further growth next year."

In April, PRWeek reported that Hanbury Strategy had split its three divisions – public affairs and comms, policy and research, and political technology – into separate companies in an attempt to attract future investors.

The group was co-founded in 2016 by ex-Vote Leave comms director Paul Stephenson and Gill, David Cameron’s former director of strategic comms.