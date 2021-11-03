Giffgaff hires agency on six-figure PR brief

Milk & Honey won the brief after a six-way competitive pitch, and will lead on Giffgaff’s PR output. The work is to highlight Giffgaff’s purpose-led and brand activity through an integrated press office, campaign generation, brand positioning, crisis support and key-figure profiling.

The brief for the agency, which recently became majority employee-owned, is to create and amplify campaigns that highlight the brand’s community work, including its focus on diversity and inclusion, reducing e-waste, charity partnerships and community initiatives.

The brief was previously held by the agency Here Be Dragons.

Giffgaff, which is run by its members, recently launched its first TV advert in British Sign Language. The TV spot was created in collaboration with a member who is deaf, to advance inclusivity within the advertising space.

The Milk & Honey team will be led by partner and global head of brand Francesca O’Connor and include a team of client director Alice Kennedy, senior client manager Lewis Oakley, client manager Kelly Horn, senior client executives Jack Ashton and Lizzie Elkin, and client assistant Jess Turvey. It includes support from creative director and partner Ottilie Ratcliffe and associate partner and head of diversity, inclusion and belonging, Alexandra Annable.

The creative brief win follows the appointment of Ratcliffe last month, as well as a string of new hires throughout October. Milk & Honey has 27 employees and works with a further 12 contractors.

O’Connor said: “We felt a real synergy with the Giffgaff team during the pitch process, so we’re over the moon to be working with them. Their community work is the perfect example of putting your money where your mouth is.

“Crucially, Giffgaff understands that in today’s world it’s not enough to just talk about change and purpose, you have to follow it up with actions. You have to be trying to solve the problems you’re talking about. Like us, Giffgaff has always seen themselves as a David amongst Goliaths, so we can’t wait to get stuck into the fight with them.”

Katya Escala, PR lead at Giffgaff, said: “We’re so excited to be working with Milk & Honey. At Giffgaff we’re all about working with like-minded businesses, who put people and planet on equal footing as their business success. With its B Corp accreditation Milk & Honey PR does just that. As a growth company that’s just hit the 12-year mark, we’re ready to continue shaking up the mobile market and feel Milk & Honey is just the agency to join us on that journey."

The agency recently announced that it had been forced to ‘press pause’ in Australia as it struggles to recruit a suitable replacement for partner and managing director Caroline Addy during her forthcoming maternity leave.