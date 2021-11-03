Public sector briefs: Hospital comms chief, COP26 head of press, #MedSafetyWeek

Emer Delaney (above) has been appointed director of comms at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and West London NHS. Delaney has 18 years’ experience in comms, much of which is in public sector health. She joins from NHS England where she was head of comms for the London region, where she led on the pandemic response and subsequent vaccination campaign in the capital. In her new role, Delaney will head up comms for both hospital trusts and provide strategic leadership on comms, stakeholder relations and reputational issues.

Government comms veteran Nick Appleyard has been seconded to the Cabinet Office’s COP26 Unit, where he is leading the press office at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Appleyard started his career as a journalist but has held a succession of senior government comms roles since 2014, including most recently at the Treasury.

Lee Bailey has been appointed director of comms at the UK Health Security Agency. Bailey was previously head of news at the Department of Health and Social Care and was also a former director of comms at the Department for Education.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has asked people who think they might have experienced a side effect from a medicine or vaccine to report it to the organisation’s Yellow Card scheme, as part of a global #MedSafetyWeek campaign this week. The social media-based campaign asks healthcare professionals, patients and their carers to report suspected side effects and involves medicine regulators from more than 60 countries.

David Cook, former lead negotiator for the Government on EU financial services regulation in Brussels, has joined Hume Brophy as managing director of international financial services. Cook led the UK’s financial services team in Brussels during a critical time for EU regulation and played a “substantial role” in the UK’s response to the global financial crisis, the agency said.

