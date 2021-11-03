Police film pays tribute to victim of longest ever homicide investigation

The move is a deliberate attempt by Cleveland Police to place Rachel at the heart of the coverage of her killer’s sentencing, with the force choosing not to circulate any pictures of her killer.



Rachel was just 19 when she went missing in Middlesbrough in 2002. She had been groomed and abused by Keith Hill, who introduced her to crack cocaine and forced her into prostitution.



Rachel Wilson was 19 when she was killed by Keith Hill



Her family lived for a decade not knowing what had become of her, until 2012 – when Rachel’s remains were discovered in a drainage ditch on the outskirts of Middlesbrough.



The discovery prompted a murder investigation – the force’s longest to date – which finally resulted in the conviction of Hill for manslaughter.



He was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison on Monday.

In loving memory

The comms team at Cleveland Police worked with Ithica Films to produce the film This is Rachel to tell the story of who she was.



The film states: “This is a story about a beautiful young girl, who had her future stolen from her.”



It starts with pictures of Rachel as a toddler, showing her turning into a teenager during the course of the film in which her family pays tribute to their loved one.



Her younger sister Nicola remembers Rachel as “such a beautiful, caring sister, friend... she was amazing”.



Her mother Tina describes Rachel as a “loving young girl” and says: “I just want her to come home to be honest with you.”



The film also features police officers who have worked closely with the family over the years in a bid to provide the justice they were searching for.



Detective Superintendent Paula Dewell, one of those featured, says: “Victims can get very much lost in the process and the system, so it's really important, particularly in a case like this that has gone on for so long, that we wanted to make sure Rachel wasn’t lost and that people finally got to know a little bit more about Rachel.”





Comms approach

Kimberley Walker, deputy head of corporate comms at Cleveland Police, told PRWeek: “Rachel was a victim, a vulnerable teenager who was exploited.” She added that the film “seeks to highlight who Rachel was and the love of her family”.



Walker said: “Her family were supportive of the film and our decision to make Rachel front and centre of our messaging through our channels and the media. They felt that Rachel got lost in the narrative that had been portrayed years ago.”

This is Rachel. A much loved and missed daughter, sister, auntie, friend.



Today Keith Hall (62) was sentenced to 18.5 years’ imprisonment for killing her.



Please watch our film dedicated to Rachel



We will not be circulating an image of Hall. pic.twitter.com/S50sLW4nWS — Cleveland Police (@ClevelandPolice) November 1, 2021



The senior investigating officer spent several hours last Friday with the family and the media giving pre-sentence briefings and interviews on Rachel and her life and “how she was a victim and exploited”.



The film is being promoted across the force’s social channels and has reached more than 70,000 people so far, with more than 17,000 engagements.



The force’s comms team plans to share the film “with partner agencies and stakeholders and to the national service to amplify the important work of family liaison officers”, Walker added.





