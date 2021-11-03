Wine investment firm Cult Wines hires PR agency for UK and North America drive

It follows a competitive pitch. W’s remit will include promoting a new brand identity as the fine wine investment and management firm targets "high-net-worth individuals" and "ultra-high-net-worth individuals".

Cult Wines was formed in 2007. According to the firm, it has assets worth £200m under management, with 1.25 million bottles of wine under its care in the UK. Its clients span 83 countries.

The account will be headed by senior vice-president of W North America, Gemma McAloon, and W London associate director Kate Power.

Rachel Friend, W CEO, said: “Cult Wines is at the forefront of a burgeoning investment category. W’s appointment signals the brand’s intention to balance financial gain with the cache of buying into the world’s most sought-after vintages and producers, creating relatability for the brand outside of the boardroom. We’re delighted to be appointed as its global communications partner, activating another joint account with our recently established New York office.”

Tom Gearing, Cult Wines CEO, added: “As part of our pitch process, we recognised the need for a communications partner that understood the value of our product from both sides – financially and passionately. W stood out for its global footprint and creativity, as well as consumer and industry expertise in our key growth markets.”

W has offices in London (serving EMEA), New York (which opened in early 2021, serving North America) and Singapore (serving APAC.)