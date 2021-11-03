Movers & Shakers: Ogilvy PR, WWF, Hotwire, and more

WWF Singapore appointed Vivek Kumar (pictured above) as its chief marketing and communications director. He was most recently director of strategic marketing and omnichannel monetisation at the NTUC FairPrice Group, where he provided marketing leadership for over 160 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores across Singapore and setup FairPrice Group Media. He has more than 20 years of experience in management and strategic communications. including with the Singapore Labour Movement and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). For WWF, he will lead campaigns focusing on conservation and climate change goals such as deforestation, haze pollution, food security, plastics, sustainable finance, sustainable consumption and illegal wildlife trade.

Ogilvy PR appointed Ant Kelaher as chief growth officer. The appointment marks his return to the agency, where he worked until 2014, after which he spent seven years in New York with agencies including Edelman, Fleishman Hillard and Golin. He takes on the role from Jacquie Potter, who was appointed managing director of Howorth, Ogilvy PR’s technology and business communications consultancy, in March. In addition, Ogilvy PR has recently made 25 promotions across its leadership, communications, social, content and operations teams. Senior promotions include Brian Corrigan, who was promoted to head of editorial, and David Radestock, who was promoted to senior business director.

Technology-focused communications consultancy Hotwire appointed Nick Healy, formerly of Samsung Electronics, to the newly created role of client services director in Australia. Healy will also lead a communications team to support an evolution of end-to-end storytelling capabilities offered to enterprise technology and innovation-led clients. He joins following eight years with Samsung Electronics, where he held various leadership roles within the communications and corporate affairs team across the mobile and consumer-electronics divisions. The Hotwire team has also recently added Olivia Jarman and Allan Hunt as program managers. Jarman joins from The PR Hub, where she was a senior account manager. Hunt has moved across from Weber Shandwick, where he was a senior associate.

Strategic B2B PR and marketing consultancy Influence Matters appointed David Zhou as vice president and head of client services, a newly created role that expands the agency’s strategic communication capabilities for B2B tech clients. Zhou was previously in charge of strategic development projects at Chinese internet company NetEase Group, including the company’s expansion into India. Prior to that, he was with Burson-Marsteller China and was one of the co-founders of the Text 100 (now Archetype) China office.

Thrive PR has been appointed PR agency for Airbnb in Australia and New Zealand. The agency will support Airbnb’s consumer and corporate PR work and initiate a number of major projects throughout the year. Strategic and creative direction for Airbnb will be led out of the agency’s Sydney office and the team will be bolstered with specialist support across key locations including Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth, and Auckland.