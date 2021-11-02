Errol Cockfield, Andrew Williams join Brunswick as partners in New York

NEW YORK: Brunswick Group is adding Errol Cockfield and Andrew Williams as partners, based in its New York office.

Cockfield and Williams are joining the firm on November 1 and November 15, respectively.

Cockfield will advise clients in technology, media and telecommunications, covering DEI and ESG issues.

He had worked at MSNBC as SVP of comms for nearly five years before leaving the network this year.. Previously, as an Edeman SVP, Cockfield focused on public affairs, crisis management and media relations. His political experience includes serving as chief of staff and director of comms and external relations for the New York State Senate Democratic Conference and press secretary for New York Governors Eliot Spitzer and David Patterson. Cockfield also worked in communications for the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation and Empire State Development Corporation.

He began his career in journalism, writing for the Los Angeles Times and Hartford Courant, before becoming the statehouse bureau chief for Newsday.

Williams is set to join Brunwick’s global financial institutions team, advising clients on industry issues, financial situations and regulatory matters. Most recently, he was MD of corporate comms at Goldman Sachs for more than nine years.

A Goldman representative did not respond to a request for comment a

Williams has also worked in the Treasury Department as deputy assistant secretary for public affairs and at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as VP of public affairs.

He began his career as a Treasury reporter for BridgeNews and a Washington reporter for the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.