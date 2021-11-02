NetBase Quid names Seujan Bertram as COO

SANTA CLARA, CA: NetBase Quid hired Seujan Bertram as its COO on Monday, based in Seattle.

She is reporting to the Santa Clara, California-based artificial intelligence and market intelligence platform’s CEO, Peter Caswell.

Bertram is responsible for account management, business analytics, customer service, consulting and professional services. She will work to accelerate growth and scale the organization, the company said in a statement.

Bertram said that she will collaborate closely with PR and external communications to “ensure our customers are fully informed of all of the company’s product innovations, market news and other vital information.”

She said that comms professionals use NetBase Quid to gain intelligence about audiences, competitors and cultural context to develop strategies, drive storytelling and generate campaign reports. Betram added that agencies also use the platform for insights in pitching new clients.

Bob Ciccone previously handled Bertram’s responsibilities. He has moved into the role of EVP of corporate development, responsible for corporate strategy and partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Bertram worked at Infobip, a global cloud communications company, where she was VP of global customer success and North American operations. She has also served as VP of global operations and customer services at OpenMarket, which Infobip acquired this year.

Her experience also includes leadership roles at Tableau Software and in information technology at Starbucks.