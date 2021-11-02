Lex Suvanto named CEO of Edelman financial communications

NEW YORK: Edelman has appointed Lex Suvanto as managing partner and CEO of Edelman financial communications.

He will lead more than 175 employees around the world, providing strategic counsel to companies seeking to communicate with their financial audiences and reputation strategy to companies within the institutional financial services industry.

Suvanto was promoted after having built a strong financial communications platform at the firm, said CEO Richard Edelman.

The firm has also named regional financial communications leaders for the U.S., EMEA, APAC and Canada.

Katie Spring and Josh Hochberg will serve as MDs and COOs of the U.S. financial communications team. Alex Simmons will lead Edelman Smithfield's EMEA capital markets and oversee financial communications growth strategy across the region. Chad Tendler will serve as EVP and lead financial communications in APAC. David Ryan will serve as MD of Edelman Smithfield in Canada, Edelman’s recently launched specialized financial communications boutique in the market.

Suvanto joined Edelman in 2013 and most recently served as global MD, advising on transactions, activism defense situations and initial public offerings.

Before joining Edelman, Suvanto spent nearly a decade at Abernathy MacGregor leading strategic and financial communications.

In May, Edelman restructured its corporate practice into seven national lines of business. The largest firm in the world by revenue, Edelman posted a 6% decline in revenue last year to $840 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.