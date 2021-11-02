Portland makes senior hire from Weber Shandwick

For the past five years, Short (pictured) has been senior vice-president at Weber's social impact arm. His former roles include head of advocacy at Plan International, the children's rights organisation. Short also worked for charities The Russell Commission and Oxfam and is a founding member of the McCann Worldgroup UK LGBTQI+ Network.

Portland chief executive Mark Flanagan said: "Together, the global pandemic and climate crisis have rewritten the rules for health communications. The lines between human and environmental health are more blurred than ever before, and our clients in this space are tackling increasingly complex business and social issues. With more than 15 years of experience operating at the intersection of health, sustainability, purpose and development, Adam will bring unique insight and impact to our clients, and our business."

Short said: "Portland has rightly earned a reputation for expert counsel and strategic engagement, which is the perfect platform upon which to grow our work with leaders in global health. Supporting clients in their work to address urgent global health issues is a privilege and a passion for me, and the team. Our focus will be on supporting clients through a new era of global health leadership and engagement – defined not just by the ongoing pandemic, but also the climate crisis, accelerating scientific and technological innovation, shifting demographics and the push to achieve universal health coverage by 2030."

Portland’s health offer was launched in 2013 and its client list includes Pfizer, BioMarin, Novartis, Biogen and Vertex.

Short is the latest in a series of hires by the Omnicom agency, including Victoria Dean from Google as deputy CEO; Katie Lam, previously Boris Johnson’s deputy chief of staff, as chief policy adviser; and Gabriel Milland, former senior government comms figure and currently of Public First, as a partner.

Moving the other way are MD Sam Ingleby, who is set to launch an agency with Nick Hargrave, global public affairs director at Deliveroo; and former international managing director Martin Sheehan, who has joined Trainline as chief corporate affairs officer.