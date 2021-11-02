News

Propel: Reporter response rates fall by a third from last year

Propel’s Media Barometer Report draws from an analysis of 1.4 million pitches.

by Natasha Bach / Added 45 minutes ago

NEW YORK: Reporter response rates are down nearly a third from last year, according to the latest quarterly Media Barometer Report, which details key findings about the state of media relations, from PR software company Propel. 

The report drew on insights from an analysis of more than 1.4 million pitches. According to the research, PR pitch metrics have fallen significantly year-over-year. This covers the gamut from reporter open rates to response rates and coverage rates.

Reporter response rates dropped 32% between Q3 of last year and this year: from 4.62% then to 3.49% this year. Reporter open rates dropped from 36% last year to 28% this year.

Among media outlets, the BBC is the world’s most-pitched media outlet, but has only a 6.5% open rate and 1.2% response rate. The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, ranks third but has one of the highest open rates, at 63.41%. Sky News has the highest response rate of 6.19%.

The report also looked at which PR agencies are talked about the most on social media. It found that Edelman is the most buzzed about, while Weber Shandwick, the second-biggest firm in the world by revenue, is the fifth-most-spoken-about agency. Ketchum is second via social buzz. 

