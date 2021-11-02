Chinese smartwatch firm Mobvoi hires agency for European PR brief

Further European territories are to follow, with Ranieri Agency tasked with raising the profile of Mobvoi’s range of products, focusing initially on treadmill, smartwatch and headphone products.

Founded in 2012, China-based Mobvoi specialises in speech-recognition hardware and software products including TicPods, earbuds and a TicWatch line of smartwatches, which have been described in the tech industry as rivals to Apple watches.

Pietro Ranieri, founder and CEO of Ranieri Agency, said: “We are excited to be working with such innovators in the market. The Mobvoi brand and its range of products are a great fit for Ranieri Agency - we love multi-market briefs such as this one that requires our proven expertise and results-driven approach in a number of European territories.”

Nuoya Pang, marketing and communications manager for Mobvoi, said: “Ranieri Agency’s consumer tech credentials are renowned and we are delighted to be working with such a first-class European Agency.”