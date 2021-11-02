De Montfort University appoints Dubai-based PR agency for Expo2020 activities

As a founding partner of the UK Pavilion, De Montfort University will host a series of talks, events, and activities throughout the six-month period of Expo, showcasing its research and attitude towards sustainability.

Houbara will support De Montfort University in its communication efforts locally, including strategies and initiatives.

Loretta Ahmed, founder and CEO of Houbara Communications, said: “We are delighted to partner with De Montfort University and look forward to creating stories that showcase their innovation and research in creating a sustainable future. Our earned-centric mindset builds unique, purpose-driven communication customised for the region and this will help build and enhance DMU’s presence in the Middle East.”

Chris Thundow, press and PR manager for De Montfort University, said: “Houbara demonstrated strong strategic competency and a good understanding of local media. We are confident in their ability to deliver a well-designed communications approach and look forward to a successful partnership with the agency.”

Houbara Communications emerged following the management buyout of Grayling Duabi by Ahmed in 2019. The agency has a 20-strong team.