Partner Content

Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Multi-disciplined designer and art director Joe Joiner reminds us that time is not linear in his future-forward vision of work

by Georganna Simpson / Added 1 hour ago

Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Conversations about how the future workplace looks and operates have consumed the past six months. Our world is upside down, everyone has questions about what follows – and, more importantly, everyone wants a say. 

But we’re not interested in the here and now – we want to broaden that brief and think about the world of work in years and years. So we asked four creatives to time-travel (literally or metaphorically) 50 years into the future and report back what they find. 

Campaign and Huawei UK asked these talented individuals to share their visions for the future of work in 2071. And to help with their eye-catching, inspiring images and videos they had the use of the Huawei MateView – a new kick-ass, future-first monitor. 

This is how Joe Joiner, our final creative to be featured in this four-part series, sees the world of work in 50 years. 

Joiner is a multi-disciplined designer/art director, originally from East London who spins quite a few different plates.

He is the director of fashion consultancy Area Gen, creative director of Bricks Magazine, associate lecturer at Chelsea College of Art, owns a product design studio Public House and operates independently working on commissions and for clients across a wide range of industries. His clients or collaborators include Sony Music, Nike and Sky Arts.

Head to Campaign now to view Joe’s animation – and be inspired by his vivid vision of the future. And check out the HUAWEI MateView, too. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Health Influencer 30: Class of 2021

Health Influencer 30: Class of 2021

Moderna’s Kate Cronin and her team embrace ‘Gumby’ mentality

Moderna’s Kate Cronin and her team embrace ‘Gumby’ mentality

Merck comms lead Cristal Downing talks revitalizing trust in big pharma

Merck comms lead Cristal Downing talks revitalizing trust in big pharma

Moody’s promotes Christine Elliott to lead global corporate affairs

Moody’s promotes Christine Elliott to lead global corporate affairs

Finn Partners acquires Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group

Finn Partners acquires Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group

Vox Creative, Straight Talk Wireless launch accessible podcast for deaf and hard of hearing audiences

Vox Creative, Straight Talk Wireless launch accessible podcast for deaf and hard of hearing audiences

Inside Omnicom’s private transportation service for NYC employees

Inside Omnicom’s private transportation service for NYC employees

YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy to VP of Americas

YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy to VP of Americas

Sprinklr survey: Brands need to respond to customers more quickly

Sprinklr survey: Brands need to respond to customers more quickly