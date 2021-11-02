Engine MHP+Mischief makes senior hires from Grayling and ITN

Ling, who joins as a senior director, has over 15 years of experience in strategic advisory, public affairs and complex issues management. For the past five years, he has led Grayling’s offices in Birmingham, Bristol and Southampton.

Ling has headed major campaigns for clients including Sainsbury’s, M&S and the Commonwealth Games, and global programmes for brands including BT, HSBC and Deloitte. He also served as a policy advisor for The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, with a focus on carbon reduction and renewables. The agency said his appointment aims to bolster the firm’s ESG capabilities.

Grant, who becomes senior broadcast adviser at Engine MHP+Mischief, has 15 years of broadcast journalism experience as both a TV news reporter and presenter. He will support the growth of MHP’s media training and executive positioning offers.

Ling and Grant join the strategic media team, which sits within the agency's wider brand and reputation division.

The hires follow what the agency described as a period of rapid growth for the brand and reputation arm. Recent client wins include Samsung, IWG and E.ON. Among the new appointments are directors Hannah Walsh from ThreeSixty and Skye Buttenshaw from the Australian Government.

Rachel Bower, head of brand and reputation at MHP Mischief, said: “Craig and Charlotte are two very exciting hires. Craig is a campaign strategist with solid integrated thinking and senior-level advisory skills. With his deep experience of working across multi-stakeholder and multi-discipline portfolios, he can bring valuable insights to our many clients that are facing business-critical issues. Charlotte will bring a wealth of journalistic experience and visual communications expertise to our corporate advisory offer.”

Ling said: “It’s exciting to join an agency that has such strong prospects for growth. I look forward to being part of this team of talented corporate advisors, brand strategists and journalists who are so clearly invested in helping clients navigate this complex business and political environment.”

Grant said: “It’s a fantastic time to become part of the team at MHP Mischief. There is a real feeling of momentum behind the agency as the recent five awards at the PRWeek Awards show. I look forward to using my experience to help navigate clients’ challenges and am thrilled to be joining such a creative and talented team.”

Grayling UK MD Jonny Curtis said of Ling's departure: “Craig has been with Grayling for 10 years and has worked tirelessly to support our clients and business throughout the period. More recently, he’s done a great job in his role managing our southern network of offices and leaves behind a brilliant team and excellent client list. We wish him every success in his new role."