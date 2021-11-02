Five Campaigns We Liked in October: vote for your favourite

Which of the campaigns is your favourite?

Co-Op26

All you are likely to hear for the next two weeks is a daily summary of the successes (or failures) of the COP26 summit amid pledges from world leaders and FTSE 100 companies regarding the critically urgent issue of climate change. Brands stepping into this serious arena for newsjacking purposes do so at their peril, but when Co-Op began rebranding its stores ‘Co-Op26’ it felt both relevant, authentic and on-brand - a rare feat.

SEAT, 'Ibiza Nightclub'

Car manufacturer SEAT converted its new ‘Ibiza’ model into a one-off mobile nightclub, complete with DJ and reality star Woody Cook on the decks, strobe lighting a mocktail bar.

The experiential campaign is vaguely reminiscent of when beer brand Desperado beer sent DJ Mike Cervello and accompanying revellers to 28,000 feet for a zero-G rave five years ago. But at the end of the day, it’s a club, in a car - what’s not to like?

Asda, Ready Meal restaurant



Asda marked the 20th anniversary of its Extra Special meal range last month with what was billed as the world’s first ready meal fine dining restaurant. The pop-up operated on 21 October at Amber in East London, offering an eight-course tasting menu. Every dish served was an Asda Extra Special ready meal, prepared by Asda’s innovation chef Andrew Johnston and his team. Cow PR worked on the campaign.



Frankie & Benny's, PJs campaign



Another fun food-related campaign last month came from Frankie & Benny's, which offered free breakfasts to anyone who turns up in their pajamas. The stunt - to publicise the restaurant brand's new breakfast menu - saw breakfasts meals worth up to £10 each handed out to diners in their PJs who shared a picture of their exploits on Instagram tagging #PJsAtFrankies and @frankienbennys. The campaign, from agency Cut the Bull, was picked up across more than 50 titles including LADbible, The Sun, Daily Mirror and The Daily Star.



Paddy Power, 'Goodbye Mug'

Always a reliable 'bet' for a punchy stunt, Paddy Power bid farewell to former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley via the medium of a four-metre high Sports Direct mug unveiled outside St James’ Park. Emblazoned with the simple message ‘Goodbye Mug’ the stunt marked the end of Ashley's tumultuous 14-year reign. PR agency Ready10 was behind the campaign.