Moody’s promotes Christine Elliott to lead global corporate affairs

NEW YORK: Moody’s Corporation appointed Christine Elliott as managing director and global head of corporate affairs last Wednesday.

Based in New York, she also joined Moody’s executive leadership team.

Moody’s Corporation is the holding company of Moody's Investors Service, a credit rating agency, and Moody's Analytics, a financial analysis software and services company.

In the newly created role, Elliott will manage communications with customers, employees, policy experts, government officials and the media. Her position encompasses global comms and brand management, corporate social responsibility including the Moody’s Foundation, government relations and regulatory affairs. Elliott will align internal and external communications in addressing corporate, financial and economic issues.

Elliott joined the company in January as MD and head of global comms and branding. Her promotion is an expanded role in which she will continue to maintain her prior responsibilities, according to a company spokesperson.

Rob Fauber, Moody’s CEO and president, said in a statement that Elliott has already shaped comms and brand management. He noted that at a global risk-assessment firm, communications and consistent outreach are critically important.

Prior to Moody’s, Elliott was EVP of global communications at Mastercard. When she left that role in September 2019, the financial services corporation hired General Electric’s chief communications officer, Jennifer Erickson, to succeed her.

Elliott has also held the CCO positions at S&P Global and at American Express Global Business Travel. She began her career as an associate producer at ABC News.

In 3Q, Moody’s reported revenue of $1.5 billion, an increase of 13% from the prior year. Moody’s Investors Service earned revenue of $925 million, up 12% and Moody’s Analytics generated $601 million in revenue, up 13%, year-over-year. Its operating income was up 5% in Q3 to $676 million.