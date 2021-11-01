Finn Partners acquires Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has expanded its travel and tourism footprint with the acquisition of Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group.

The deal will broaden Finn's portfolio of travel and tourism clients beyond the continental U.S. Anthology clients include Tourism Authority, Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau, Hawaiian Airlines, Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, Guam Visitors Bureau and Polynesian Cultural Center.

"Some agencies don't believe in the tourism sector anymore, but I think the tourism sector is coming back already, and there's a lot of pent-up demand," said Peter Finn, founding managing partner at Finn Partners. "So we're investing in tourism, and Hawaii is one of the premier travel destinations in the world."

Dennis Christianson, founder and CEO of 86-employee-strong Anthology, will join Finn Partners as a managing partner. Mary Fastenau, Nathan Kam, David Pettinger and Wenona Harris will join the firm as senior partners. No layoffs will happen as part of the merger.

Anthology will add "a Finn Partners Company" to its name for the first few years. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Discussions about the acquisition began in January 2020 when Finn Partners founding managing partner Howard Solomon, who oversees the firm's West Coast and Asia-Pacific offices, connected with Christianson.

"It's a real challenge working as an independent agency in a market as isolated as this," said Christianson. "So we've had our eyes out for some time for a partner to have more opportunities for scalable solutions to bring our clients here."

Finn Partners has been on an acquisition tear this year, buying U.K.-based healthcare consultancy InHealth Communications, tech-focused shop Barokas Communications, health tech communications firm Agency Ten22 and London-based digital marketing shop MintTwist. In May, Finn Partners bought back the minority investment that Stagwell Group had in the firm.

The firm’s 2020 revenue dipped 9% to $108.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.