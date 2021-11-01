YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy to VP of Americas

Leadership shifts are afoot at YouTube.

The video platform giant has promoted Tara Walpert Levy to VP of Americas to oversee content partnerships in the region effective November 29, the company said on Monday.

Previously, Walpert Levy was VP of agency and brand solutions for Google, where she was one of the top executives interfacing with clients and building custom programs for YouTube and Google advertisers.

Walpert Levy will focus on YouTube full-time as she takes over responsibility for overseeing content partnerships across the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil. She will work closely with media partners and YouTube creators on monetization and audience development.

Walpert Levy, who has worked at Google for more than a decade, will be based in New York City and report to YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl.

She will replace Kelly Merryman, who joined digital security provider Aura as president and COO.

The move comes as Google parent company Alphabet reported that YouTube generated $7.2 billion in ad revenue in Q3, up 43% year over year.

According to its most recent earnings call, YouTube has more than 2 million creators participating in its ad-revenue-sharing YouTube partner program.

“Coming from the ad world, Tara has unique expertise that only she can bring to this role,” a Google spokesperson said in an email. “To Tara, the YouTube ecosystem of creators, advertisers and viewers is so intertwined that she looks at this less as a departure and more simply doing what she can to help creators, advertisers and viewers from a different angle and place.”

Last week Variety reported that YouTube’s long-time VP of content partnerships, Malik Ducard, has left the company for a role at Pinterest.

After a decade at YouTube, Ducard will serve as Pinterest’s first chief content officer, responsible for the development of the company’s film, TV, social impact, family and learning partnerships, as well as leading content strategy.

He will report to Pinterest cofounder and CEO Ben Silbermann. YouTube has not provided additional information on his replacement.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.