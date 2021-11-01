Sprinklr survey: Brands need to respond to customers more quickly

NEW YORK: Enterprise software company Sprinklr has released a series of industry benchmarking reports that outline best practices for improving digital customer experience in five industries: retail, technology, food and beverage, media and entertainment and pharmaceuticals.

Using Sprinklr Modern Research, the company analyzed owned and earned digital conversations and surveyed more than 1,500 professionals. While the findings varied by industry, the overall message was clear: there is room for improvement across the board. Sprinklr noted that customers expect fast and personalized responses and engagement online from companies, and these expectations have grown in light of the pandemic.

By industry, the research found that in retail more than half of brands respond to customer comments within five hours, but only 18% respond in less than half an hour. Sixty-four percent of pharmaceutical companies take more than a week to respond to customer inquiries on social media or other messaging channels, and many don't reply at all.

Whereas 85% of large media and entertainment companies make use of social listening to help inform their marketing strategy, only 45% of food and beverage companies use listening tools for competitive insights. Those in tech self-reported a high level (84%) adoption of artificial intelligence to understand the growing volume of publicly available data.

Sprinklr recommended that brands focus more efforts on becoming customer-centric. Many brands are finding success by combining AI for increased efficiency with digital customer insights for business growth.