Senior Economist editor joins Brunswick

Booth (pictured) joins after 20 years at the Economist, most recently technology and business editor and previously as the newspaper’s global business editor, Britain business editor, Tokyo bureau chief, European business editor, and media correspondent.

Prior to this, Booth was a staff writer for the Wall Street Journal and Institutional Investor Magazine.

Brunswick CEO Neal Wolin said: “Brunswick advises many of the world’s most innovative companies and their leaders on the wide range of opportunities and complex issues they face. Tamzin brings a wealth of experience across a range of financial, political and social issues and further strengthens Brunswick’s world-class TMT team. We are delighted to welcome her to the firm.”

Booth said: “I’ve known Brunswick and many of its exceptional colleagues for a number of years and am delighted to be joining the team. Companies around the globe, particularly in the tech sector, see before them more opportunity and complexity than ever and I’m looking forward to using my experience to help them navigate this landscape.”

Other recent appointments at Brunswick's London office include Paul Durman, a former MD at Teneo and previously city editor and financial editor of the Sunday Times, who joined as a partner.

Brunswick topped the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table this year, which ranks agencies by UK revenue - the firm generated £66.7m in 2020. In June, Brunswick agreed to sell a 10.7 per cent stake to US merchant bank BDT Capital Partners, valuing the business at around £500m.